Mariquita Wagner
Binghamton - Mariquita Wagner, 89, of Binghamton, passed away at Elizabeth Church Manor on Friday, June 7, 2019. Born in Johnson City, NY, she was a graduate of Binghamton North High School and Binghamton City Hospital School of Nursing. She was predeceased by her parents, Wallace and Clara Davidson; son, Robert Wagner; and in-laws Charles and Josephine Wagner. She is survived by her husband, Donald Wagner of 66 years of marriage; daughter Sharon Martin and her husband Nova of Catlett, VA; daughter Diane Goodrich and her husband Jim of Owego, NY; son Jim Wagner and his wife Donna (Spadine) of Endicott, NY; and daughter-in-law Christine Wagner (Fiorini) of Endicott, NY. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and several great-children.
She and Donald lived in Endicott, NY, where they raised their family. They enjoyed camping with family and spending time with their friends. After retiring, they moved to Leesburg, FL, and lived there happily for 27 years before moving back home.
When she wasn't tending to the needs of her family, one of her greatest joys was to always help others in need. Her nursing desire would come to the forefront as she loved to care for others whenever possible. She will be missed by all those that came to know her.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Wednesday 11 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 701 West Main Street, Endicott. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at church Wednesday from 10 am until Mass time at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, expression of sympathy in her memory can be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 North McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from June 10 to June 11, 2019