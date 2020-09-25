Marissa Laurel McCarthy
Newark Valley, New York - Marissa Laurel McCarthy, 34, passed away unexpectantly from a brief illness, on Sunday, September 20, 2020. She was born on July 5, 1986 to Francis "Mike" McCarthy and Carol (Ormsby) McCarthy. Marissa was predeceased by the love of her life, David Simpson, in 2018. She was also predeceased by her maternal grandparents, Laurel Wiggins-Rudin, Ernie Rudin and Paul Ormsby; paternal grandfather, Robert McCarthy; and uncles, James and Robert Ormsby. She is survived by her father and step-mother, Francis "Mike" McCarthy and Rebecca; mother, Carol McCarthy and her long-time companion, Scott Bartlett; her heart and soul, her children, Madison & Aydan Simpson; step-daughter, Hailey Simpson; grandmother, Patricia McCarthy; siblings, Erin Savage (Jamey), Meghan Yasharian (Dan), Michael W. McCarthy (Shannon) and Brandon M. McCarthy; also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Marissa was the light of her mother's life, as her only child. She struggled with addiction and depression but was now moving forward, drug free, to build an independent and productive life with her children. Marissa marched to the beat of a different drum. She loved immensely and felt everything in extremes. She loved music, nature, the outdoors and was an avid dog lover. To know her was to love her. Marissa was a beautiful brave young woman with a pure, loving heart, whose smile and laughter will be forever missed. We would like to give a special Thanks to the Campville EMT's, Tioga County Sheriffs and UHS Wilson Memorial Hospital for their efforts. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 3:00pm at Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park Street, Owego, NY. The family will receive friends Thursday from 2:00pm to 3:00pm. Please note: All state required social distancing guidelines are to be followed. Condolences may be made to Marissa's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
