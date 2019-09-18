|
Marjorie A. Conboy
Binghamton - Marjorie A. (Donovan) Conboy, 93, of Binghamton, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years Leo Donald Conboy and parents, Margaret and George Donovan; an infant granddaughter, Catherine McPhee and daughter-in-law, Dana Conboy. She is survived by daughters and son-in-law, Kathy Conboy, Maureen McPhee, Irene and John Norton; two sons and daughter-in-law, Leo and Dori Conboy, Mark Conboy; her grandchildren, Michael and Cathy McPhee, Patrick and Patricia Bellerose McPhee, Theresa McPhee, Matthew and James Norton, Crista and Cullen Conboy, Shannon Conboy; and great-grandchildren, Liam, Claire, and Dylan; Also surviving are her brothers and sisters -in -law, Neil and Maryann Conboy, Frank Conboy, and Shirley Conboy and many nieces and nephews. She retired from Broome County Social Services and maintained many friendships with the other retirees from there. She loved her family, a good party, could make friends with anyone, and welcomed everyone. She was a member of St. James Church, Johnson City. The family would like to thank the staff at UMH at Home and Elizabeth Church Manor 3rd Floor for the loving care they gave to our Mom and our Family. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. James Church, Main Street, Johnson City, Friday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Flynn, Pa. on Friday with graveside services at 1 p.m. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that expressions of sympathy in memory of Marjorie be made to Our Lady of Victory 780 Ridge Rd Lackawanna, NY 14218 or any charitable organization.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019