|
|
Marjorie Crandall
I often ask myself why you instead of me?
I was older, you were wiser, this was plain to see. Sometimes I wake up at night and you are not here. My mind goes back to long ago, my eyes fill up with tears, then I thank God for all I have and all that I can be and for the greatest blessing, the soulmate He gave to me. Soulmates live forever.
They never die, for the memories they created brighten up our lives.
Yours forever love, Andy
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Jan. 22, 2020