Marjorie D. Kennedy
Ithaca - Marjorie D. Kennedy passed away on September 13, 2019 at Hospicare of Ithaca. She was born on February 22, 1931 in Syracuse a daughter of the late William and Katherine (Smith) McDowell.
She is survived by her children, Randy Crittenden (William Snowden), Laurie (James) Woodworth, Don Crittenden, Ann (Andrew) Byrne, John (Barry Kramer) Crittenden, and her stepsons Gary and Erich Kennedy. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kristin, Trevor, Alex, Casey and Cobi; and her great grandchildren, Tèo and Una. Her sister in law, Jean McDowell, cousins Fred and Brenda Smith and many nieces and nephews also survive. She was predeceased by her husbands, Donald F. Crittenden and Carlton F. Kennedy and her brother, Donald S. McDowell.
Marge graduated from Norwich High School, Class of 1949. She went to Cortland State Teachers College graduating in 1952 with a teacher's certification. Later she earned a Reading Teaching degree and a School Administrator/Supervision degree. She taught school at Maine-Endwell, Norwich and Greene. She retired in 1995 as Supervisor of Special Education at Greene Central School.
She was a member of Zion Episcopal Church, Greene, Go-Won-Go Chapter of DAR, the New York State Retired Teachers, Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority, and the Greene Current Topics Group. She was a member of several golf leagues.
Graveside services will be held in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Norwich on Sept. 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM with Rev. John Martinichio officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to: Chenango County SPCA, 6160 County Road 32, Norwich, NY, Hospice of Chenango County, 21 Hayes St., Norwich, NY or Moore Library, 59 Genesee St., Greene, NY.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Behe Funeral Home, 21 Main St., Oxford., NY. Friends and family may share memories and condolences by visiting www.behefuneralhome.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 19, 2019