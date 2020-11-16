Marjorie Elizabeth Burton Emma



Marjorie Elizabeth Burton Emma, dearly beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister in law, aunt and friend of many, passed away on November 13, 2020.



She was born on June 6, 1926 to Charles Raymond and Dorothy Van Woert Burton in Albany, NY. When she was a young woman, she met the love of her life, Armand Emma, while he was a student at the Albany College of Pharmacy. The young couple lived in Utica and Endicott before finally settling in Binghamton, where they raised their family.



Over the years, Marjorie became an active and respected member of the community. She was a long-standing patron of the arts. She volunteered for the Binghamton General Hospital Women's Auxiliary and the Tri-Cities Opera, and was a member of the Monday Afternoon Club. Her Christian faith was demonstrated in her service to United Presbyterian Church, formerly First Presbyterian Church of Binghamton, where she was a member for nearly all of her adult life. She served on many church committees, and as both an Elder and a Deacon.



Marjorie was devoted to her friends and family, for whom the door to her home was always open. Her kind and generous spirit shone through her sparkling blue eyes and ever-present smile. She possessed a wealth of wisdom and passed along life lessons to her children and grandchildren. Curious and fun-loving, Marjorie was always up for a new adventure, whether it was a night at the opera, a concert, or a ride in the countryside. She had a love of the water that began as a child, riding the Hudson River Day Line steamboat that was piloted by her grandfather - Captain William Van Woert. Throughout her adult years, she traveled extensively, but was always happiest when spending time with loved ones near the ocean in Martha's Vineyard, Holden Beach and Atlantic Beach, NC.



She is survived by her four children: Carolyn Ridout (Wayne) of Wilson, NC; Deborah Chambers of Saratoga Springs, NY; Danita Emma of Syracuse, NY; and Douglas Emma (Joellen) of Lee Summit, MO. Her surviving grandchildren are Kirsten Poythress (Todd) of Wilson, NC; Gregory Barry (Rebecca) of Raleigh, NC; Erica Chambers (Brad) of Saratoga Springs, NY; Casara Schiff (Chris Galosson) of Atlanta, GA; Farrah Schiff (Anoushe Jamshidi) of San Jose, CA; Adrienne Emma Dukes (Dustin) of Peculiar, Mo; and Benjamin Emma of Arlington, Va. Her great-grandchildren made her eyes sparkle with love: Ryan and Mackenzie Poythress; Hayden Ashby and Dominick Dukes; and Jack and Wesley Barry. Marjorie is also survived by Mary Jane Malara (Bob) her sister in-law and family, and the children of Edmond and Rose Emma and Ted and Anita Burton.



Her parents Raymond and Dorothy Burton, her husband Armand Emma, her brother and sister-in-law Ted and Anita Burton, her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Edmond and Rose Emma and her great-granddaughter Emma Poythress, predeceased her.



Due to COVID-19 concerns, a celebration of Marjorie's life will take place at a future date.



Donations may be made in Marjorie's name to The Memory Maker Project, P.O. Box 442, Johnson City, NY 13790









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store