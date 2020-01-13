|
Marjorie J. Bobier
Marjorie J. Bobier, 93, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. She was born in Santa Rosa, Texas in July of 1926 to Mildred & JC Cox. She was also predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Gerald; son, Cort and great-granddaughter, Brianna. Marjorie is survived by her sons, Jerry (Petrice) of Florida and Richard (Pam) of Oklahoma; daughter, Kelly (Bob) of Greene; 8 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild on the way. She was a lady of many talents and always willing to help a neighbor in need. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and being with her grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local animal shelter. Arrangements are under direction of Root Funeral Home, 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020