Apalachin - Marjorie J. Corson - April 6, 1944 - April 18, 2020. Passed away unexpectedly April 18th into the arms of her Lord and Savior. She is predeceased by her parents James & Elizabeth Prato, her husband Douglas Corson, her grandchildren Nikki Watkins, Laundus Williams, and Lugar Williams. She is survived by her children Paul Watkins, Daniel & Patricia Marcello, Charles Watkins & Tanya Rogers, Michelle Corson and Leslie Williams. Grandchildren Brandon Marcello, Austin Marcello, Taylor Marcello, and Justina Watkins, great grandchildren Mariah and Markel Watkins and Keyelei Williams. She was a retired IBM employee and a life long member of the Union Presbyterian Church where she served as a deacon of the church. She enjoyed going out to eat with her friends and car rides and she loved her dogs and the company of her children. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Union Presbyterian Church Chow Pantry. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery,Apalachin. Always Loved, Never Forgotten.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
