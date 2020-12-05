1/1
Marjorie R. Russell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marjorie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marjorie R. Russell

Marjorie R. Russell, age 91, entered into eternal rest on December 1, 2020. Marjorie was born on August 7,1929 in Sullivan County, Pennsylvania. She was a long time resident of the Town of Chenango and was predeceased by her mother, Fannie R. Russell and her father, Olin Russell.

She is survived by her cousins, close friends and neighbors who will remember her fondly for her kindness and generosity. Her faith in God was her guiding light and was important to her throughout her life.

Marjorie worked at the Binghamton State Hospital as a Registered Nurse, and retired as a Nurse Administrator after 35 years of service. She often reminisced about the old buildings "on the hill" and the care given to the patients.

The family extends its gratitude to the caring and dedicated staff of St. Louise and Elizabeth Church Manor. At the family's request, the services will be private.

Arrangements are by The Mikeska Funeral Home 161 Clinton Street Binghamton New York




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mikeska Funeral Home
161 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-722-1000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved