Marjorie R. Russell



Marjorie R. Russell, age 91, entered into eternal rest on December 1, 2020. Marjorie was born on August 7,1929 in Sullivan County, Pennsylvania. She was a long time resident of the Town of Chenango and was predeceased by her mother, Fannie R. Russell and her father, Olin Russell.



She is survived by her cousins, close friends and neighbors who will remember her fondly for her kindness and generosity. Her faith in God was her guiding light and was important to her throughout her life.



Marjorie worked at the Binghamton State Hospital as a Registered Nurse, and retired as a Nurse Administrator after 35 years of service. She often reminisced about the old buildings "on the hill" and the care given to the patients.



The family extends its gratitude to the caring and dedicated staff of St. Louise and Elizabeth Church Manor. At the family's request, the services will be private.



Arrangements are by The Mikeska Funeral Home 161 Clinton Street Binghamton New York









