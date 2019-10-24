Services
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-3210
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richards Funeral Home
3670 Waverly Road
Owego, NY 13827
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
First Church of the Nazarene
3732 Waverly Rd
Owego, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marjorie Stanton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie Stanton


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marjorie Stanton Obituary
Marjorie Stanton

Owego - Marjorie Stanton, 89, of Owego, NY, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 at Wilson Hospital, Johnson City, NY. She was born on April 13, 1930 the daughter of the late Walter and Edna (Clark) Hartman; She was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2001; her brothers, Walter, Glenn and LeRoy Hartman, sisters, Louise Romeo, Nina Farnham and Wanda Bird, mother and father in law, Dennis and Fannie Stanton; She is survived by her loving children, Pamela Stanton, Lerae Stanton, Dennis Stanton, Delores Borel (Derrick Holt); several nieces and nephews. Marge was a longtime member of the First Church of the Nazarene where she was very active. She enjoyed the friends she had with her church family.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Rd, Owego, NY at 11:00am with Rev. Philip Nase, officiating. Burial will follow in Tioga Cemetery, Owego. Family and friends are invited to Richards Funeral Home, 3670 Waverly Rd, Owego, NY on Monday, from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the Benevolent Fund at the Nazarene Church. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marjorie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now