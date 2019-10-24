|
Marjorie Stanton
Owego - Marjorie Stanton, 89, of Owego, NY, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2019 at Wilson Hospital, Johnson City, NY. She was born on April 13, 1930 the daughter of the late Walter and Edna (Clark) Hartman; She was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 2001; her brothers, Walter, Glenn and LeRoy Hartman, sisters, Louise Romeo, Nina Farnham and Wanda Bird, mother and father in law, Dennis and Fannie Stanton; She is survived by her loving children, Pamela Stanton, Lerae Stanton, Dennis Stanton, Delores Borel (Derrick Holt); several nieces and nephews. Marge was a longtime member of the First Church of the Nazarene where she was very active. She enjoyed the friends she had with her church family.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 3732 Waverly Rd, Owego, NY at 11:00am with Rev. Philip Nase, officiating. Burial will follow in Tioga Cemetery, Owego. Family and friends are invited to Richards Funeral Home, 3670 Waverly Rd, Owego, NY on Monday, from 5-7pm. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to the Benevolent Fund at the Nazarene Church. Please share your memories at www.RichardsFH.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019