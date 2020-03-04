|
|
Mark A. Cummings
Oxford - Mark A. Cummings, 59, of Oxford, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. He is predeceased by his mother, Arlene Cummings and nephew, Justin Bryce. He is survived by his significant other, Nicole Shaver; father, Carl Cummings; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Jennifer Cummings; grandchildren, Meeya, Mollee and a grandson arriving in July; brother and sister-in-law, Dean and Mary Cummings; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Chuck Bryce; niece and nephews, Kaitlin, Eric, Michael and Raymond.
Mark was a member of IBEW Local 1249 as a crane operator for a number of years, where he enjoyed working with many. He enjoyed being the jokester and prankster that incorporated his unique sense of humor and was the first to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Mark was a devoted father, grandfather, brother and uncle whom will be deeply missed.
Friends of the family may call Sunday, March 8 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, New York 13778. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chenango SPCA 6160 County Road 32, Norwich, NY 13815 or to Make A Wish, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 97104 Washington, DC 20090. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020