Father Mark I still see Big Smile on his Face, While attending Sat Night Mass I Parked my Corvette Before Mass ,He came over said Michael after mass can I bless your Car I said Sure Father .So After Mass he Blessed my

Car I said Father you Want Drive it ,His Eyes lite up .We went around Parking Lot 10 times He Thought He was in NASCAR He had biggest smile

I was laughing so hard tears in my eyes I will always remember That Day

You Will Be Missed RIP



Michael

Friend