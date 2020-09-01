1/1
Rev. Mark A. Pasik
Rev. Mark A. Pasik

Utica - 1950-2020

Utica Beloved Rev. Fr. Mark A. Pasik, a priest of the Diocese of Syracuse for more than 44 years was called home on Sunday, August 30th at the age of 70.

Fr. Mark was a 1968 graduate of Utica Free Academy, after which he attended St. Mary's College receiving his undergraduate degree in 1972. He received his MA in Theology from the University of Detroit in 1976. Fr. Mark was ordained by Bishop David Cunningham on May 8, 1976 at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Syracuse after completing seminary studies at St. Cyril & St. Methodius Seminary in Orchard Lake, Michigan.

His first assignment was to serve as an Associate Pastor at Sacred Heart in Utica, NY (1976-81), followed by similar positions at St. Peter's located in North Utica (1981-86) and St. Paul's in Norwich, NY (1986-87). He was then appointed as Pastor of St. Casimir's in Endicott, NY (1987-99) followed by his appointment at Transfiguration Church in Rome, NY (1999-2008). Fr. Mark's final assignment was at St. Mark's (2008-Present).

Fr. Mark was the second son born to Joseph and Frances (nee Baszczowski) Pasik, on Flag Day June 14, 1950. A noted Patriot, the U.S. Flag can be seen flying at the Rectories where he presided. He was predeceased by his parents, brother Donald (Gloria) and sister Bernadette. Fr. Mark leaves behind many beloved nephews Timothy (Kate), Chris (Rebecca), Don, David (Ali), and nieces Teresa Inkawhich (Terry), Beth Pasik & Denise Mattmuller (Tom). Also left behind are his "babies", grand nieces and nephews: Amanda Pasik, Jordan Pasik, Shannon Pasik, Dylan Pasik, Nathan Inkawhich, Holly Mattmuller, Jennifer Pasik, Matthew Inkawhich, Griffin Pasik, William Pasik, Mikah Inkawhich, Lauren Mattmuller, Aerin Pasik, Jessica Pasik, Evan Pasik, Olivia Pasik and Eli Pasik.

Fr. Mark was a dedicated priest who counted St. Thomas More as his favorite Saint. In addition to his love of teaching and sharing the Word of the gospel, Fr. Mark had a passion for history, cars, and travel. Fr. Mark enjoyed his many family visits to Pennsylvania and his yearly visits to the Philadelphia Auto Show. He also cherished spending time with family locally and enjoyed trips to a family camp in the Adirondacks.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing that will be held on Thursday, September 3rd from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at St. Mark's Church in Utica, NY followed by a Vigil prayer service at 7:00 p.m. ]A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 4th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Church.

The Pasik Family would like to acknowledge the outstanding care Fr. Mark received from Hospice and Palliative Care and all the love and support from Deacon Richard Prusko, Fr. John Mikalajunas, Fr. Jim Serowik and Fr. Edmund Castronovo. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St Mark's Church or Hospice.

Face masks will be required, social distancing will be enforced and contact tracing will be implemented.

Arrangements are by the Heintz Funeral Service Inc.

On line messages of sympathy may be made at Heintzfuneralservice.net.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Viewing
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. Mark's Church
SEP
3
Vigil
07:00 PM
St. Mark's Church
SEP
4
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

8 entries
September 1, 2020
Father Mark I still see Big Smile on his Face, While attending Sat Night Mass I Parked my Corvette Before Mass ,He came over said Michael after mass can I bless your Car I said Sure Father .So After Mass he Blessed my
Car I said Father you Want Drive it ,His Eyes lite up .We went around Parking Lot 10 times He Thought He was in NASCAR He had biggest smile
I was laughing so hard tears in my eyes I will always remember That Day
You Will Be Missed RIP
Michael
Friend
September 1, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Father Mark. He was a wonderful priest who helped our family many times.
The Raehm/Wrate families
Christine Graziano
Acquaintance
August 31, 2020
I met Father Mark though his mom. Fr Mark visited his mom frequently. He was always so very kind to all of our residents and staff. Even after his mom passed away he would still stop in and visit us frequently. He would always bring us flowers. Such a kind man he will truly be missed.
Michele kohl
Friend
August 31, 2020
Mark and I took piano lessons from the same teacher when we were in our teens. Even at that age, he had the personality that you could not forget. Kind, quiet but with a sense of humor and he was a very good pianist! When I heard he became a priest, I thought what a wonderful vocation he chose. God bless you, Fr. Mark.

Linda Swienski
Acquaintance
August 31, 2020
Being of Polish Heritage, when Fr. Mark began his ministry at Sacred Heart, he introduced parisioners to the Blessing of Food at Easter.....the tradition continued there until the merger with St. Mary's in New York Mills.
Be at your your reward of eternal peace, Fr. Mark.
Carol Trzepacz
Friend
August 31, 2020
Fr. Mark was an excellent priest! Whenever I visited my family in Utica I always made time to visit with him. He was also a very astute confessor and advisor. May his memory be eternal and may he even now be in the glory of the Beatific Vision.
Stanley Ziobro
Friend
August 31, 2020
Holy priest and truly Catholic. Loved life and saving souls! We will pray for the entire Pasik family and you good Father1
Janice and Samuel L. Russo, Jr.
Friend
August 31, 2020
Father Mark. You were loved and will be missed. God please take care of our priest.
Glen Lazarek
