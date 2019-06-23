|
Mark Alan Hancock (Schlesser)
Binghamton - July 8, 1953 - April 30, 2019 Mark Alan Hancock was born in Tacoma, Washington on July 8, 1953. Mark passed away at the age of 65 in Binghamton, New York where he made his home.
After spending most of his young life in the Portland, Oregon area, Mark joined the Air Force and was awarded the Purple Heart. He then spent time in Southern Oregon working with the Bureau of Land Management as a fire fighter and as a Coos County Deputy Sheriff.
Mark had many creative interests including photography, writing and guitar. Mark studied Philosophy and Theology at University of Portland. He participated in many branches of Christianity until finally finding his home with Judaism. Mark was becoming very proficient in Hebrew and studied Judaism with a Rabbi in Jerusalem.
Mark is survived by his mother, Lois Freeman; sisters, Vickie Bleything and Trina Soder. He is also survived by his Binghamton, New York family, Linda and Diane Yonchuk. Mark is predeceased by his brother Rick Schlesser and stepfather Earl Freeman.
Mark will be laid to rest July 8, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Willamette National Cemetery, 8098 SE 112th Avenue, Portland, Oregon 97266.
Remembrances to: The Soldiers Project, [email protected]
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 23, 2019