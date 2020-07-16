Mark Anthony Fabiano
Binghamton - Mark Anthony Fabiano, age 60, died suddenly on July 11th, 2020. He received his BA from Ohio State University, MA from Ohio University, MA from Wright State University, and MFA from George Mason University. He was a PhD candidate at SUNY Binghamton, where he also taught as an adjunct professor and Corning Community College. He was a prolific writer and published author in many journals, magazines and literary publications including the Saturday Evening Post and the Atlantic Fiction Edition. He is survived by his daughters Chiara Fabiano and Carmen Martinez (and husband Scott Coulter), and his siblings Tony (and wife Karen), Joseph and Gina Fabiano (and husband James Fischer) and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Jean Guarnieri Fabiano and Anthony Fabiano. Please go to www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
