Mark Anthony Verdon
Endicott - Mark Anthony Verdon, 60, of Endicott passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019. Mark's life was full of love and laughter. If you knew him, you loved him. If you met him, you would never forget him and he would never forget you. He loved his family and looked forward to spending time with them. Mark was passionate about bowling, country music, art class and long walk at Tracy Creek. In the past, he had participated in Special Olympics in track and field, ice skating and basketball.
He was predeceased by his loving parents, George and Patricia Verdon and infant sister, Robin Ann. Mark is survived by his brothers, Bill (Andrew Gonzales) Verdon, David (Connie Clark) Verdon, George (Kelly) Verdon and Brian Verdon, sister Kim (Tim) Kinney, many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Mark's family will forever be grateful to his previous staff at the Broome Developmental Center. To his most recent staff, thank you for all you did for our brother and the adventures you took him on. He truly loved you and you were an extension of his family. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Funeral services will be private. Mark will be interred alongside his parents in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Mark's name may be made to Special Olympics, New York Southern Tier, 6315 Fly Road, East Syracuse, NY 13057. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019