Mark BlankEndicott -There will never be a day that we don't think of you or miss you. Mark Blank, 57 of Endicott was greeted at heaven's gates by a host of angels on June 30, 2020 and he can finally sleep in peace.Born in Queens, NY he was truly a man you could take out of the city but could never take the city out of him. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years, Theresa M. Blank, son, Mark Anthony Blank, daughter, Emily Rose Blank all of Endicott and daughter Adrianna Coraci of Bellmawr, NJ. He is also survived by his brother, Steven Blank of Johnson City, sister, Diane Rogenkamp of Harford, PA and Brother-in-law Robert Tangredi (and family) of Lake Zurich, IL. Mark also had loving friends of Bill W.The family will celebrate Mark's life with a funeral mass on Friday, July 3rd at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Endicott. Friends are welcome to attend with a church capacity of 125 and masks must be worn.