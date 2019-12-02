|
Mark "Dizzy" Bliznik
Binghamton - Mark (Dizzy) Bliznik, passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 66, Sunday morning, December 1, 2019, joining his grandparents, Pasquale and Laura Difulvio , Anthony and Anna Bliznik, his father, Bernard A. Bliznik, and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Paul and Carmela Buonomo, who predeceased him. He is survived by his mother, Luendina Bliznik, brothers Bernard J. (Marlene) Bliznik and Brian J. Bliznik. He is also survived by the love of his life, Patricia (Buonomo) Bliznik and his daughters, Tracy (Greg) Burns and Laura Bliznik and grandchildren, Emily and Sean Burns. He also leaves behind his sister-in-law, MaryAnn (Bill) Motsko, and several nieces/nephews. Family was the most important thing to Dizzy. His 2 grandchildren, Emily & Sean were adored by him. They loved their Papa and always looked forward to Sunday Dinner, feeding the birds, late night trips to Sweet Frog and relaxing with him in his recliner. Mark was a graduate of Binghamton North High School, attended R.I.T and then went on to work in the family business as a Printer for Union Press which was founded by his late father, (Bernie A. Bliznik). From there, Mark continued his career in the printing business and worked as a sales rep for Creative Printing and Carr Printing. In May, he retired from Bob Carr 2.0 as the Vice President of Sales after being in the business for 50 years. His wife, Trish, was his best friend and by his side throughout their loving marriage. His love of wine was almost greater than his love for his friends whom he spent time with golfing, making wine, watching Syracuse Football, BU Basketball, Yankee Baseball, and wine-tasting around the country. Dizzy always taught his family to treat everyone with kindness. He was the most generous person we know. His legacy will live on through the memories, laughs, and good times that were had whenever he was around. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at St. Vincent de Paul Church, Clubhouse Rd. Vestal, NY at 10:00 AM. The family will receive friends at Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, 137 Robinson Street Binghamton, NY on Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 1766, Binghamton, NY 13902. Arrangements are with Albert J. DeMarco.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019