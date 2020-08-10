1/1
Mark C. Kocenko
1965 - 2020
Mark C. Kocenko

Binghamton - Mark C. Kocenko was born August 25, 1965 and passed away August 9, 2020 from a rare and ferocious cancer called leiomyosarcoma.

He is survived by his loving sister Melissa Scully and her husband Brian, dearly loved nephews Zachary and Sean. He was predeceased by his parents John and Judith, and recently his brother Michael.

Mark graduated from Chenango Valley High School and Broome Community College. He worked for over 30 years as a CT Technologist at Lourdes, a career that suited him well. He always considered the radiology department his extended family. Remember his spectacular blue eyes and a smile that warms your heart. Mark was blessed to have his adopted Moms, Shawn and Mary by his side and sharing his "last dance" with Liz, his forever friend.

Please consider donations to The Mercy House of Endicott NY: thank them for their kind and caring home they shared with Mark.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 10 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home, Inc.
137 Robinson Street
Binghamton, NY 13904-1544
(607)-724-2903
