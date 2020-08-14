Mark D. Ricker
Galt, CA - Mark D. Ricker, 60, died peacefully at home on August 14, 2020, surrounded by his attentive and dedicated family. Mark was thankful for every bonus day that he enjoyed during his nine-year tussle with cancer. He playfully said he would like to be remembered as "No.1 in his class for completing the California Alps 'Death Ride' -- bicycling 129 miles with an 15,000' elevation gain -- after overcoming cancer, obesity, high blood pressure, and sleep apnea." The foothills of California reminded Mark of his childhood in upstate New York, where he grew up. He is survived by his mother, Marian Hamlin, his father, Charles, and sister, Karina.
Mark shared his passion for bicycling with Angie, his loving wife of seven years. He took great pride in having bicycled with his three adult children: Adrienne (Michael), Craig (Kat), Brian (Monika). A master bike mechanic, Mark several times volunteered as the mechanic on major rides. His t-shirt read: I fix bikes so they can ride.
Mark graduated in 1978 from Chenango Forks Central Schools, where he played varsity tennis. He attended SUNY ESF, where he was active in the Botany and Outing Clubs and maintained trails in the Adirondacks. After receiving a degree in forest science, and then his master's from UNC, Mark worked as a plant pathologist for over 30 years. His final professional accomplishment was to acquire a degree in (human) Clinical Laboratory Science. At the start of 2020 he was officially licensed to embark on a career as a Medical Laboratory Scientist.
Mark bloomed as a grandfather. Maddie Ellis Ricker, 2, brought great joy to him, especially as he faced the last six months of his life. Adventurous, courageous, and self-directed to the end, he will be dearly missed.
Mark will be cremated and privately celebrated. Donations may be made to SUNY ESF https://www.esf.edu/donate/
or the Mission 360 annual fundraiser with Horizon Community Church https://www.horizonweb.org/m360club
.