Services
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Glen Aubrey Fire Station
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark McLain
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark E. McLain

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mark E. McLain Obituary
Mark E. McLain

Binghamton - Mark E. McLain 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 15th, 2019. He was predeceased by his father Harold "Mac" McLain, and sister Vicky Phillips. He is survived by his partner Connie Neville, his children Mark (Samantha) McLain, Michael McLain, and Melissa McLain. His 5 grandchildren Cierra, Bridgett, Kassidy, Alexa, and Cayden. Also surviving him are his mother Marian Stark, brothers Ricky (Guy) Vanhorn-McLain, Gary McLain (Donna Sullivan) and sister Julie (Don) Markoff. Per Mark's request there will be no services. The family welcomes you to join them for a celebration of life on Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at 3pm at the Glen Aubrey Fire Station.

In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the or the ASPCA in Mark's memory.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
Download Now