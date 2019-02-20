|
|
Mark E. McLain
Binghamton - Mark E. McLain 61, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 15th, 2019. He was predeceased by his father Harold "Mac" McLain, and sister Vicky Phillips. He is survived by his partner Connie Neville, his children Mark (Samantha) McLain, Michael McLain, and Melissa McLain. His 5 grandchildren Cierra, Bridgett, Kassidy, Alexa, and Cayden. Also surviving him are his mother Marian Stark, brothers Ricky (Guy) Vanhorn-McLain, Gary McLain (Donna Sullivan) and sister Julie (Don) Markoff. Per Mark's request there will be no services. The family welcomes you to join them for a celebration of life on Sunday, February 24th, 2019 at 3pm at the Glen Aubrey Fire Station.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the or the ASPCA in Mark's memory.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 20, 2019