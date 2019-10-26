|
|
Mark E. Steigerwald
Whitney Point - Mark passed on 10/24/19 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was predeceased by his parents, Edward & Rosemarie Steigerwald and a sister Mary.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cheryl. He is also survived by his daughters Jessica Steigerwald, Krista Steigerwald (Patrick Sherwood), and a son, Jason Steigerwald (Heather Gates). Brother-in-law Charles (Skeet) Corby and three sisters, Theresa, Ann and Catherine. His niece Mary, nephews, Jack and Patrick and many special friends, especially his little buddy Preston who brought so much joy to his life.
Mark was a loving and caring man who adored his family and his faithful companion Sheeba, who never left his side. Mark worked at Mapes Moving Co. for many years and developed many life long friendships there. He later went on to retire from Maines.
Special thanks to Oncology's Joann, Kim and Michael; Hospice's Marie, Kaye and Dave for all their compassion and love. Per Marks request, the family will hold private services.
In Mark's memory, commit a random act of kindness.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019