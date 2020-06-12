Mark French
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark French

Binghamton - Mark French, born August 31, 1979 in Riverside, California passed away suddenly on June 3. He is survived by his parents, Nicki and Alan, his brother Scott, sister-in-law Marla and nieces Laurel and Calla. As a child with special needs, he met challenges head on and was known for his strong spirit and a wonderful smile that lit up a room. He attended BOCES and the ACHIEVE Day Habilitation Program. As an adult he resided in a Catholic Charities group home, the Broome Developmental Center and most recently in an HCA group home. He loved holidays, the 49ers, and Penn State. He enjoyed riding horses, playing soccer & baseball and participating in Special Olympics for many years. Through the years he made many friends and was blessed to have many special caretakers. His family would like to thank all of those who treated him with such loving care and concern. He was a blessing in too many ways to count and he will be greatly missed. There will be a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 17th at 10 am at St. James Church, 144 Main St. Johnson City (social distancing in effect). Donations in Mark's memory may be made to the Our Space Playground Fund c/o Community Foundation of South Central NY, 520 Columbia Dr., Johnson City, NY 13790 or online @ https://bit.ly/2ZWHyPB






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. James Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
6077720320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved