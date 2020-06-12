Mark French
Binghamton - Mark French, born August 31, 1979 in Riverside, California passed away suddenly on June 3. He is survived by his parents, Nicki and Alan, his brother Scott, sister-in-law Marla and nieces Laurel and Calla. As a child with special needs, he met challenges head on and was known for his strong spirit and a wonderful smile that lit up a room. He attended BOCES and the ACHIEVE Day Habilitation Program. As an adult he resided in a Catholic Charities group home, the Broome Developmental Center and most recently in an HCA group home. He loved holidays, the 49ers, and Penn State. He enjoyed riding horses, playing soccer & baseball and participating in Special Olympics for many years. Through the years he made many friends and was blessed to have many special caretakers. His family would like to thank all of those who treated him with such loving care and concern. He was a blessing in too many ways to count and he will be greatly missed. There will be a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 17th at 10 am at St. James Church, 144 Main St. Johnson City (social distancing in effect). Donations in Mark's memory may be made to the Our Space Playground Fund c/o Community Foundation of South Central NY, 520 Columbia Dr., Johnson City, NY 13790 or online @ https://bit.ly/2ZWHyPB
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.