Mark J. Dougherty
Town of Binghamton - Mark J. Dougherty passed away peacefully on June 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. Mark was an avid outdoorsman and had a love for hunting, fishing, camping, NASCAR, the NY Giants, all things motorcycle and "tinkering" the day away in his garage, but nothing filled his heart more than the love he had for his family. He was the type of man that would literally give you the shirt off his back. All that knew him loved him and he will be dearly missed. "When my time comes to take that last ride, you can bet it'll be with a smile, cause I love to ride and I'm going home and I'll enjoy it to the very last mile".
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 28 to Jul. 5, 2020.