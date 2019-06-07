|
|
Mark J. Helm
Alexandria - Mark Joseph Helm passed away on May 31, 2019 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, MD after a three-year battle with cancer. He was born on April 26, 1962 in Binghamton, NY.
Mark is survived by his spouse, Helen Beck Helm; his four children Greg, Clara, Philip (Hannah), and Sr Dolores Peter (Angela); Granddaughter Molly; his parents Donna and Joseph; and his seven siblings, Marcia, Bryan, Sharon, Christine (John), Tricia, Joe, and John. Several special nieces, nephews & cousins. He was an accomplished violinist and served 24 years active duty in the United States Air Force as a member of the USAF Band and Strolling Strings.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Cunningham Funeral Home, 811 Cameron St, Alexandria, VA 22314, on June 12, 2019 at 7:00 pm. A funeral Mass will be held at the Carmel of Port Tobacco Monastery chapel, La Plata, MD 20646, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 am. The burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery with the date yet to be determined.
Please consider donations in Mark's memory to Chapel Restoration Fund Carmel of Port Tobacco Monastery 5678 Mt. Carmel Rd. La Plata, MD 20646 at http://www.carmelofporttobacco.com/ChapelExpansion.html
Condolences for the family may be offered at http://www.CunninghamFuneralHome.net.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 7, 2019