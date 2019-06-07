Services
Cunningham Funeral Home - Alexandria
811 Cameron Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
(703) 549-1800
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cunningham Funeral Home - Alexandria
811 Cameron Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Carmel of Port Tobacco Monastery chapel
La Plata, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Helm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark J. Helm


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mark J. Helm Obituary
Mark J. Helm

Alexandria - Mark Joseph Helm passed away on May 31, 2019 at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, MD after a three-year battle with cancer. He was born on April 26, 1962 in Binghamton, NY.

Mark is survived by his spouse, Helen Beck Helm; his four children Greg, Clara, Philip (Hannah), and Sr Dolores Peter (Angela); Granddaughter Molly; his parents Donna and Joseph; and his seven siblings, Marcia, Bryan, Sharon, Christine (John), Tricia, Joe, and John. Several special nieces, nephews & cousins. He was an accomplished violinist and served 24 years active duty in the United States Air Force as a member of the USAF Band and Strolling Strings.

A celebration of his life will be held at the Cunningham Funeral Home, 811 Cameron St, Alexandria, VA 22314, on June 12, 2019 at 7:00 pm. A funeral Mass will be held at the Carmel of Port Tobacco Monastery chapel, La Plata, MD 20646, June 13, 2019 at 10:00 am. The burial will take place at Arlington National Cemetery with the date yet to be determined.

Please consider donations in Mark's memory to Chapel Restoration Fund Carmel of Port Tobacco Monastery 5678 Mt. Carmel Rd. La Plata, MD 20646 at http://www.carmelofporttobacco.com/ChapelExpansion.html

Condolences for the family may be offered at http://www.CunninghamFuneralHome.net.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now