Mark L. Allen
Endicott - On Monday, Febraury 11, 2019, we lost a dear friend, son, father and brother, Mark Allen, 62 of Endicott. Mark was a giving, kind soul who would always be there to lend a helping hand. He was an avid fisherman, bowler and horseshoe player. He is survived by his mother, Joyce A. Allen, sister, Linda G. Primeaux (Leroy), brother, Robbie Allen, daughter, Stephanie, and girlfriend, Mary Williams. Mark will be remembered by his infectious smile, and kind giving heart. The family will receive friends at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 E. Main St. Endicott, on Friday from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at which time, words of remembrance will be held.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 14, 2019