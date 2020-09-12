1/1
Mark Lott
1957 - 2020
Mark Lott

Endwell - Mark Lott, 63 of Endwell, NY passed away September 4, 2020 after losing a battle with cancer. Born on June 27, 1957 in Johnson City, NY, he was the son of the late Roger Lott and Joyce (Orlosky) Lott.

Mark was a very kind, loving person who never had an unkind word to say about anyone. Mark always looked forward to spending time with his friends at Catholic Charities Four Seasons Club. He enjoyed Sunday family dinners and loved reading health magazines and sharing useful dietary tips. He spent a lot of time walking and riding his exercise bicycle and listening to short wave radio.

Mark is survived by his Mother Joyce, his brother Michael and his wife Nancy, his brother James and his wife Ceil along with many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in Mark's name.

Arrangements are by The J.F. Rice Funeral Home, Inc., Johnson City, NY.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 12 to Sep. 13, 2020.
