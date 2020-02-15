|
Mark Stimak
Binghamton - Mark Stimak 62 of Binghamton passed on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Wilson Hospital.
He was predeceased by his father Peter Stimak Jr.
He is survived by his devoted partner of nineteen years Patricia "Penny" Melody; his mother, Lorraine Stimak; his brother, Pete; his cousin and godson Brian (Marianna) Stimak, three stepdaughters, six step grandchildren and his dog, Genny.
He loved the outdoors, fishing, boating, and hunting. He was a "jack of all trades" and could fix anything. He was a kind and giving man who was very loyal to the people he loved. His sense of humor and quick wit always had people laughing.
He was a retired supervisor for the buildings and grounds for Windsor School System and the Broome-Tioga B.O.C.E.S.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10am to the time of the service at noon at the Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home, 326 Prospect St. Binghamton followed by a celebration of Mark's life at 1pm at American Legion Post #1305, 820 Lower Stella Ireland Road, Binghamton.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating in Mark's memory to the Green Rod & Gun Club, P.O. Box 315, Greene, NY 13778.
Kindly share your reflections of Mark on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 15 to Feb. 20, 2020