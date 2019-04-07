|
|
Mark Szadkowski
Johnson City - Mark Szadkowski 44, died Sunday March 31, 2019 at UHS Wilson Medical Center, Johnson City N.Y. Born on July 7, 1974 in Bayonne, N.J. to Helen and Zenon Szadkowski. He was a 1993 graduate of Hunterdon Central High School. Mark held various jobs throughout his life, and made many friends along the way. Mark was a loving father; he is survived by a beloved son, Jacob Ferragonio, Mars, Pa born to Yvonne Ferragonio, the love of his life who passed away in 2011. He never fully got over her death and they are now reunited again in heaven. Also surviving is a beloved daughter, Gabriella, Carbondale, PA who was the sunshine of his life; his loving parents Helen and Zenon Szadkowski, Newark Valley, N.Y., a beloved sister Dorothea Novak and husband Dan, Peckville, P.A., a beloved brother Adam Szadkowski, Newark Valley N.Y.; Aunts Henrietta Lesiak and Theresa Olkewicz; a cousin Jessica Sherman and husband Steve Sherman and sons Joey and Stephen Sherman. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Zofia and Josef Lesiak, Somerset, N.J. A Memorial Service is pending.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 7, 2019