Mark W. Wilson
Vestal - Mark W. Wilson, 54, of Vestal, NY passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Mark was predeceased by his mother, Carol Wilson. Mark is survived by his two sons, Darren and Garrett Wilson; his father, William Wilson; two brothers, Jay Wilson, Kyle (April) Wilson; several nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncle. Mark loved riding motorcycles, playing hockey, and spending time outdoors. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A private service will be held at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020