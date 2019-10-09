|
Marlea Jean (Isabell) Crimmins
Binghamton - Marlea Jean (Isabell) Crimmins, 85, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Leila and Rodney Isabell, sister Sandra Isabell, daughter Karin Rabert and her husband and best friend Jerauld Crimmins.
She is survived by her children Lynda (William) Jakaitis of Port Crane, Vicky House of Oxford, Gail (David) Rafferty of Binghamton, Carol House of Apalachin, Cindy (Mark) Kostreba of South Carolina and Jeffery Jachimowicz of Virginia; sister Bonnie (Robert) Barr of Afton; brother Kevin (Cecilia) Isabell of Afton along with several grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Our mother worked hard her entire life retiring from Amphenol, but took the time for the simple pleasures. She enjoyed playing her accordion and other musical instruments singing along to country music, taking us to amusement parks, zoos and fun places. For many years, she worked on our family genealogy which will be a lasting treasure for generations to come. Her research work meant a lot to people who were looking for their ancestors from the Broome County area and she volunteered to help them in her spare time.
We would like to thank her nurse, Katrina and the wonderful staff at Bridgewater for the loving care that they provided her.
The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Thursday from 1pm to 3pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Project Paw or any other animal rescue organization.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 9, 2019