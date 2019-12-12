|
Marlene C. Reynolds
Vestal - Marlene C. Reynolds passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents, Anna & James Meikle; her sister and brother-in-law, Harriet & Norman Slack; her aunt, Helen Rollo; and her cousin Donald Martin. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michele & Christopher Carmody; her beloved granddaughter, Olivia Carmody, who will miss her "Lulu"; and many cherished nieces and nephews who will miss "Auntie Marlene". Marlene was a very kind and unique person. She would do anything for anybody and liked to use her gift for palm and card reading to help others navigate their lives. She will be remembered for her selfless devotion to her family and friends. Family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00-4:00 PM at the Bednarsky Funeral Home, Inc., with a Funeral Service to be offered at 3:30 PM. Entombment will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park at 11:00 AM on Monday morning.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 12 to Dec. 14, 2019