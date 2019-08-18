Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Vestal - Marlene F. Toth, 82, of Vestal and formerly of Monessen, PA, passed away peacefully at home on August 15, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, Jennie and Audley Frye, and her brother Louis DeHosse. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Ronald Toth; daughter, Lynn Toth of Brooklyn, NY, son and daughter-in-law, William and Claire Toth of Austin, TX; and granddaughters, Cassidy Breyfogle of Killeen, TX and Capri Toth of Austin, TX. Marlene was a longtime member of Vestal United Methodist Church where she served on Stephen Ministry and the prayer chain and was a member of the Interest Group, sewing quilts for those in need. She also served on the board of Vestal Senior Center as corresponding secretary. Marlene was an accomplished calligrapher, gifted seamstress, and loved music. If a song was playing, she was singing and dancing; if a bird was calling, she was whistling an answer. She was dearly loved for her fun and generous spirit and unending desire to brighten the lives of others, family, friends, and strangers alike, and cared especially for children as she remained young at heart. She will be greatly missed and remembered with much love. The family would like to thank the Palliative and Hospice teams at Lourdes for their exemplary care and kindness. A family graveside memorial will be held on a later date. Please share photos and stories in celebration of Marlene's life on the Allen Memorial Home website.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 18, 2019
