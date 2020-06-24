Marlene (Stellmack) Flamik
Marlene (Stellmack) Flamik

Binghamton - Marlene Ann (Stellmack) Flamik, 81, died June 23, 2020 at Willow Point Nursing Home. She was predeceased by her husband Lt. Ernest J. Flamik (BFD), her sister Diane Beach and her miniature poodle Taffy. She is survived by her son and caregiver Ernest A. Flamik, her daughter Tamara (Paul) Murray and 3 grandchildren; Andrew, Meredith and Madeline and a dear friend Margaret Kittle. Marlene was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Orthodox Church,and a former member of it's Ladies Guild, Mothers Club and choir. She particularly enjoyed cruises and Caribbean Island vacations with her family and friends. She enjoyed watching soap operas, especially the Young and the Restless, and the Bold and the Beautiful. Marlene retired from BCC after working many years as an Administrative Assistant.

The family will receive friends Saturday from 9:00 am - 10:00 am at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, 296 Clinton St. Binghamton. The Divine Liturgy will be offered at 10:00 am. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial gift to her church or the Alzheimer's Association. The Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home is assisting the family. Sign her online guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com




