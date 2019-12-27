Services
Marlene G. LaDue

Marlene G. LaDue

Owego - Marlene Gail (Russell) LaDue,82 of Owego, beloved Wife, Mother, and Nana entered into eternal rest on Wednesday December 25,2019. She was Predeceased by her parents Ralph and Pauline Russell, her Brother George Russell, and sister Barbara Bailey. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Carlton Donald LaDue Sr Owego. Her 5 Children Son Carlton Donald LaDue Jr Endicott,4 Daughters Laurie Spencer (Randy) of North Carolina, Patricia Lane and Partner (Augustin) of Johnson City, Brenda Major (Keith), South Carolina, and Karen Barkley (Terry)Syracuse. 16 Grandchildren,12 Great Grandchildren. Brother Gary (Violet) Russell, West Endicott.4 Sisters Donna Champlin, Arizona, Yvonne Reynolds, Florida, Sharon Schumacher (Charles) Wisconsin, and Camie Hooks (Dean) North Carolina. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday at 12PM from the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home LLC,300 East Main St, Endicott. Burial will follow in Maine Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home Monday from 5-7PM
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 27 to Dec. 30, 2019
