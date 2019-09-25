|
Marlene Homan
Little Meadows, PA - Marlene Homan entered into eternal rest at her home in Little Meadows, PA on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 68 with her loving husband by her side. Marlene was born on February 17, 1951 to the late Francis and Peg Purtell in Binghamton, NY. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother and sister-in-law, Bobby and Nora Purtell and her sister-in-law, Karen Purtell. Marlene is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jim Homan; her children, Debbie (Homan) and Mark Andre, Mary Anne Homan and her fiance "Pork Chop," Dale Gibson; two grandchildren, Tyler and Kaitlyn Andre; brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Sally Purtell; sister and brother-in-law, Mary Lou and Bill Martin; and brother, Jerry Purtell. She was also loved by a boatload of nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Marlene was a lifelong member of St. Thomas and St. Francis Xavier Parish. She was a loving mother and always put her family first. She loved to hunt, fish and anything that involved being outdoors. She will be greatly missed. A Funeral Mass for Marlene will be held on Thursday at 10 AM at St. Brigid Parish, St. Francis Xavier Church, 726 Main Street, Friendsville, PA. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery, Little Meadows, PA. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4-7 PM at the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 E. Main Street, Endicott. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Little Meadows Rescue Squad or the Little Meadows Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 345, Little Meadows, PA 18830.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 25, 2019