"We had a wonderful grandmother,

One who never really grew old;

Her smile was made

of sunshine,

And her heart was

solid gold;

Her eyes were as bright as shining stars,

And in her cheeks fair roses you see.

We had a wonderful grandmother,

And that's the way it will always be.

But take heed, because

She's still keeping an eye on all of us,

So let's make sure

She will like what

she sees."

You make me want to be a better person every single day. There's not a day that you are not missed by me and our whole family. I love you forever and always.

Love,

Tressa and Family
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 27, 2019
