Resources
More Obituaries for Marley Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marley E. Cohen


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marley E. Cohen Obituary
Marley E. Cohen

Endicott - Marley Elida (Bacon) Cohen passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Endicott. She is survived by her children Lynne Jones and Charles (Penny) Bacon, grandchildren David Wilson and Jordan Jones. Marley was an organist for the Masonic youth groups, boys and girls for 23 years. She was very active in her church choir and was employed by UHS for 32 years. She loved animals and rescued many during her lifetime.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Endicott at 10 am until service time at 11 am. Burial at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Humane Society or CHOW.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -