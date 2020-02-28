|
Marley E. Cohen
Endicott - Marley Elida (Bacon) Cohen passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Endicott. She is survived by her children Lynne Jones and Charles (Penny) Bacon, grandchildren David Wilson and Jordan Jones. Marley was an organist for the Masonic youth groups, boys and girls for 23 years. She was very active in her church choir and was employed by UHS for 32 years. She loved animals and rescued many during her lifetime.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6, 2020 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Endicott at 10 am until service time at 11 am. Burial at Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Humane Society or CHOW.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020