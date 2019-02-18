|
|
Marshall E. Smith
Binghamton - Marshall E. Smith 85 from Binghamton, NY passed away on Saturday morning, February 16, 2019 at Wilson Hospital surrounded by his devoted children. He was pre deceased by his loving wife Kathleen A Smith, his parents Thelma and Harold Smith and his brother Emerson Smith. He is survived by his children; Susan and (Eberhard) Fuchs, Sally and (William) Spalik, Kathy and (Rick) Pruden, James and (Chris) Smith, Michael and (Margret) Smith, Theresa and (Arlin) White, Daniel and (Paula) Smith and Ronald Smith. His grandchildren: Thomas(Debbie) Gates, Stephen (Jackie) Gates, Jackie (Bob) Flynn , Billy(Jenn) Spalik, Danielle (Eric) Spalik, Christin (Dana) Ashman, Maria (Tony) Montemagno, Patrick (Taylor) Strauch, Zach Pruden, Brian Smith, Claire Smith, Connor Smith, Bridget Smith, Michael Smith, Emily Smith, Megan Smith, Rachel Smith. Heather Smith, Jessica (Adam) Truax, Katie (Dan) Rouse, AJ Eaton, Patrick Eaton, DJ Smith, Kara Smith, Jacob Smith, and McKenzie Smith; 19 Great Grandchildren, Siblings including Mary Poyer and Bob Smith, Sister in law Dorothy and niece and nephew Gary (Kim) Smith and Linda (John) Wells, their children and many wonderful friends including his Lourdes Family. Marshall was born in Greene, NY where he met the love of his life Kathleen. They left Greene for his job at IBM where he worked 38 years. After retiring he took a part time position with St. Christopher's and Fr. Zandy and worked as a custodian keeping the church looking beautiful. His latest position which he loved so much was his work as a volunteer at Lourdes Hospital. He often referred to his "Lourdes Family" and he took great pride in his work. Twice he received "Volunteer of the Month" honor which he was so proud of. He was a life long member of St James Church. He was a member of the IBM Quarter Century club, and most recent was a member of the Endwell Garden Club. He used his "green thumb" in growing his beautiful zinnias each year. He and the family spent many years at the St. Lawrence and loved to fish. He enjoyed travel especially the trip to Ireland and to see a Dallas Cowboy game in Texas. He also enjoyed his shorter trips to the Maple Festival in the Spring, BJ's in Ithaca for shopping, Brooks in Oneonta for chicken dinner and of course his breakfasts at the Spot or Union diner. It always made him happy to see his "favorite waitress" Maria. He loved sports especially the Boston Red Sox, Dallas Cowboys and Duke Basketball. He loved attending sporting events especially for all his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. When home he always enjoyed his yard work, Gardening and keeping his Shrine dedicated to his wife maintained. Carpentry was always a love of his especially when building his house on Aitchison Road. He looked forward to his weekly dinners and in between his skyping and daily telephone calls. The family would like to thank from Fr. Ed Zandy, Dr. Stephen Spivak, Dr. Mark Wilson and of course his dear friend Cheryl who he always looked forward to seeing at Lourdes. His greatest love was that of his family. He adored his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Marshall was a "great man" and will be missed by all and forever loved! A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. James Church, Main Street, Johnson City, Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Expressions of sympathy in Marshall's memory may be made to the Endwell Garden Club, P.O. Box 85, Endicott, NY 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2019