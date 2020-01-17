|
Martha A. Schmidt
Binghamton - Martha "Marty" Schmidt, 70, passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2020. She was predeceased by her Life Partner Mary Jean Williams; parents James and Irene Schmidt. She is survived by her cousins Robert Duffek, Sherry Zlinsky, Ed Dean, Mick Murtha, Linda Murtha, Judy Bennett, Karen Morgan, Bernie Murtha, Duffek girls: Carol, Darcy, Lonnett and Valerie; her extended family the Williams and Westgate many beloved nieces and nephews and dear friend Laura Henry; and her faithful companion Saige.
Marty retired from Time Warner Cable and was an avid bowler. She and Saige were participants in a puppy play group and agility training. She will be remembered fondly and missed by many. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 24, 2020 from 10am until 12pm at the THOMAS J. SHEA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 137 Robinson St., Binghamton, NY 13904. A Funeral Service will follow at 12pm at the funeral home. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can made to Broome County Humane Society or ASPCA.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, 2020