Services
CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
607-563-3545
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
CH Landers Funeral Home
21 Main St.
Sidney, NY 13838
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Martha Mayo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha (Shackelton) Mayo


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Martha (Shackelton) Mayo Obituary
Martha (Shackelton) Mayo

Sidney - Martha (Shackelton) Mayo, 91, of Sidney, passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2019. She was born on September 21, 1927, in Rock Royal, New York, daughter of the late Clifford and Marjorie (Judd) Shackelton. She was predeceased by her husband, Clinton Mayo, on June 2, 2009, after almost 61 years of marriage. They resided in the Cannonsville area until 1962 when they moved to Sidney Center after being displaced by the Cannonsville Reservoir Project.

Martha is survived by her three children: Duane (Elaine James) Mayo of Port Crane, NY, Diane (Dennis) Laraway of Scottsdale, AZ, and Dawn (Bill) DeCocker of Sidney, as well as seven grandchildren: Alyssa (Trenten) Tully of Lee, NH, Hallie Mayo of Venice, CA, Jennifer (Jennifer Reis) Plestis-Reis of Binghamton, Tiffany Plestis of Daniel Island, SC, Amanda Laraway of Scottsdale, AZ, Matthew (Emily) Zieno of East Syracuse, NY and Daniel Zieno of Sidney. She was also blessed by four great-grandchildren: Elana Zieno, Kellen Tully, Beckham Tully and Layton Tully.

Martha is also survived by her twin brother, Seymour (Bup) Shackelton of Las Vegas, NV, sisters-in-law: Lillian Hornbeck, Lois Phoenix and Helen Mayo, and many nieces and nephews.

Martha retired in 1989 from NBT Bank after 21 years as a teller and customer service representative. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling to Las Vegas to visit her brother, playing piano, bird watching, caring for her cat, watching softball, reading and ice cream.

Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 12:00noon to 2:00pm at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney, NY. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 at the funeral chapel with Pastor Judy McCall officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Hale Eddy Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sidney Center Fire Department, P.O. Box 302, Sidney Center, NY 13839, or to the Sidney Center Family and Friends Church, P.O. Box 212 Sidney Center, NY 13839.

Share condolences and memories with the family online at

www.landersfh.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, Sidney.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now