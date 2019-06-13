|
Martha (Shackelton) Mayo
Sidney - Martha (Shackelton) Mayo, 91, of Sidney, passed away peacefully at home on June 11, 2019. She was born on September 21, 1927, in Rock Royal, New York, daughter of the late Clifford and Marjorie (Judd) Shackelton. She was predeceased by her husband, Clinton Mayo, on June 2, 2009, after almost 61 years of marriage. They resided in the Cannonsville area until 1962 when they moved to Sidney Center after being displaced by the Cannonsville Reservoir Project.
Martha is survived by her three children: Duane (Elaine James) Mayo of Port Crane, NY, Diane (Dennis) Laraway of Scottsdale, AZ, and Dawn (Bill) DeCocker of Sidney, as well as seven grandchildren: Alyssa (Trenten) Tully of Lee, NH, Hallie Mayo of Venice, CA, Jennifer (Jennifer Reis) Plestis-Reis of Binghamton, Tiffany Plestis of Daniel Island, SC, Amanda Laraway of Scottsdale, AZ, Matthew (Emily) Zieno of East Syracuse, NY and Daniel Zieno of Sidney. She was also blessed by four great-grandchildren: Elana Zieno, Kellen Tully, Beckham Tully and Layton Tully.
Martha is also survived by her twin brother, Seymour (Bup) Shackelton of Las Vegas, NV, sisters-in-law: Lillian Hornbeck, Lois Phoenix and Helen Mayo, and many nieces and nephews.
Martha retired in 1989 from NBT Bank after 21 years as a teller and customer service representative. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling to Las Vegas to visit her brother, playing piano, bird watching, caring for her cat, watching softball, reading and ice cream.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 12:00noon to 2:00pm at C.H. Landers Funeral Chapel, 21 Main St. Sidney, NY. Funeral services will begin at 2:00 at the funeral chapel with Pastor Judy McCall officiating. Burial will immediately follow in Hale Eddy Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sidney Center Fire Department, P.O. Box 302, Sidney Center, NY 13839, or to the Sidney Center Family and Friends Church, P.O. Box 212 Sidney Center, NY 13839.
