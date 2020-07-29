Martha Webb Burrows
Greene - Martha Webb Burrows, 83, of Greene, departed this life on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter F. Burrows; daughter, Tammy Postl; parents, Clifford and Genevieve Webb; siblings, Carl, Rollyn, Norval, Everett Webb and Ethel Holcolmb. She is survived by her children, Melissa Price, Jolene (Timothy) Fitch and William Burrows; five grandchildren, Cameron and Janelle Price, Kyle and Justin Fitch and Devin (Dominique) Postl; as well as many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Martha worked for a time as a floral designer. She was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church in Greene. She dedicated her life to her family, friends and her sweet pup, Buddy. Martha opened her home to the children in her life who needed to be cared for throughout the generations. Calling hours will be held 4:00 to 6:00pm Friday, July 31 at the Greene Lion's Club, Lion's Park Ln, Greene, New York 13778. The funeral service will follow at 6:30pm. The family asks everyone to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Greene Emergency Squad, 30 Birdsall Street, Greene, New York 13778. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778 and condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com
.