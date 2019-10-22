|
Martin Jerome Kintner
Our beloved brother, Martin Jerome Kintner, passed away September 1, 2019. Born September 12, 1957, in Vestal, NY, he was the son of the late Mildred and Maynard Kintner.
Marty attended the Vestal Central School District, and following graduation, joined the United States Navy, where he attended Nuclear Training School, subsequently serving two tours of duty on the USS America. Marty then went on to earn degrees in finance and engineering. Joining Local 112 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, Marty traveled throughout the country, working at nuclear plants and various facilities. He had only just recently retired.
Marty was gifted in math, science, and music. Being an accomplished pianist and organist, he enjoyed playing for family and friends, and was a member of the Chester Taft Band in his youth. Marty also enjoyed fine food and drink, being an excellent chef. Marty loved the outdoors and nature, having just returned from a fishing and star gazing trip to Montana with his brother. Marty was a fiercely loyal and loving brother and uncle, making time to visit between jobs, and we miss him dearly.
Marty is survived by brothers Ronald and Valerie Kintner, NY; David and Liliana Kintner, GA; John (Terry) and Barbara Kintner, TX; Michael and Pat Kintner, MA; and Christopher Kintner, NC; and his favorite sister Barbara and John Zimniski, PA; seven nephews, four nieces, six grandnephews, and two grandnieces. He will be forever in our hearts.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 4th, 10:30 a.m. at St. Ambrose Church, Washington Avenue, Endicott, NY, followed by the Rite of Christian Burial at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 22 to Nov. 3, 2019