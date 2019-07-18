|
Martin P. Hayes
Rutland, VT - Martin P. Hayes, 62, of Chittenden Road passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Rutland Regional Medical Center with his family at his bedside.
Born May 3, 1957 in Johnson City, NY he was the son of Lawrence and Ellen (Calvert) Hayes. Martin graduated from Johnson City Schools in 1975 and from Johnson State College in 1980.
On July 24, 1982 he married Diana Goodheart in the Bethany Church in Montpelier. After their marriage, they first made their home in Cavendish, VT, later moving to St. Clairsville, OH before returning to Rutland, VT.
Martin was employed by United Technologies in Vergennes as a Senior Specialist. Before joining the staff at United Technologies, he worked for Omya, Imi Fabi and Windsor Minerals/Luzenac. In his spare time, Martin enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening - especially his blueberry bushes and hiking.
Survivors include his wife, Diana Goodheart Hayes; his children Sarah J. Beyette, Alexander L. Hayes, and Catherine L. Hayes; his son-in-law Shaun Beyette and his grandson Koji Beyette; his mother Ellen Mack; his siblings Shirley Stout, Charles Hayes, and Kenneth Hayes as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his father Lawrence Hayes and his grandfather.
The service to honor and celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Unitarian Universalist Church, 117 West Street, Rutland, VT. There are no calling hours.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foley Cancer Patient Fund, 160 Allen Street, Rutland, VT 05701.
The Hooker and Whitcomb Funeral Home, 7 Academy Street, Barre assisted the Hayes family with the arrangements. For a memorial guestbook, visit www.hookerwhitcomb.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 18, 2019