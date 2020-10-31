Martin W. "Marty" Scott
Candor, New York - Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard but always near, so loved, so missed so very dear…Our hearts were broken on October 29, 2020 when Martin W. "Marty" Scott, a longtime resident of Candor, passed away unexpectedly at his home. Marty was two weeks shy of his 80th birthday. He will be greatly missed by his family and his wide circle of friends, from the Spencer Shur-Fine to the gas stations of Candor, where he loved to stop and share a story. Or two... Or ten...Marty was born in Barton, NY, on November 14, 1940, to Lyle and Elma Scott. He started his education in the Tioga Central Schools, and finished it as a proud member of the United States Air Force. Marty and his wife, Pauline, had just celebrated 52 years of marriage on October 4th. He was employed as a truck driver for many years, retiring in 1996, and he and Pauline worked together to breathe life into some truly spectacular vegetable gardens. Generosity was one of Marty's most well-known traits, and he loved sharing their garden bounty with friends, neighbors, families, churches and anyone who might benefit from some extra food. When Marty and Pauline were not in their garden, they were likely caring for their many animal companions - dogs, cats, chickens, horses, a cow and a beloved old donkey named Pedro. In addition to visiting and storytelling, Marty loved to hunt, fish, ride snowmobiles, and his dance moves - like his stories - drew many smiles. Marty is survived by his wife, Pauline; her sister, Louise Terpenning of Owego; his siblings Linda L. Nichols of Nichols and Roland Edward "Eddie" Scott of Groton; sister-in-law Evelyn Scott of Candor; and several nieces, great nieces, nephews, great nephews and cousins. Marty was predeceased by his parents Lyle and Elma Scott; his brothers Leslie Scott, James Scott and Howard Scott; sister-in-law Beverly Scott; brother-in-law Gary Nichols; and Pauline's three siblings Freda Morris, Leo Lawrence and Theora Darrah; her parents Arthur and Hazel Terpenning, and a special nephew Michael Lawrence, to whom Marty and Pauline opened their home when the young Mike needed some help. Pauline's side of the family will be forever grateful for that kindness, and for the tireless efforts Marty put forth in caring for Pauline in recent years. In 1968, when he said "For better or for worse, in sickness and in health," he meant it. He was truly a good, kind, selfless man. At Marty's request, there will be no formal service. Please remember him with good stories, acts of generosity, and with dance moves, be they smooth or not so smooth. Condolences may be made to Marty's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com
.