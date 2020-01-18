|
|
Martine Rosine Barnaby
Glen Aubrey, NY - After a long and beautiful life, it is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Martine Rosine (Tisserand) Barnaby, 80, on January 12th. She was born in Nice, France on July 13, 1939 and came to Jackson Heights, New York from Paris with her parents Henri and Paulette Tisserand in the early 1950s. Her life's work was creating and nurturing a loving family. She was the center of our world, and we are full of gratitude for all we learned and everything we shared in the time we had together. Martine is remembered as the devoted wife and companion of Dr. Henry Barnaby for 60 years and the mother of five fortunate and grateful children including Henry Barnaby III and Karen (Eklund) Barnaby, Christine Barnaby and Kevin Hause, Jennifer Barnaby and Pierre O'Farrell, Marc Barnaby and Tabatha (Berget) Barnaby, Martine C. Barnaby and David Schmidt.
Her five grandchildren, Paul Kerin, Gabrielle Sawyer, Adin Sawyer, Julia Barnaby and Grace Barnaby were a priority in her life. Together, and individually, they shared great joy, inspiration, unconditional acceptance, and love. They will carry it with them always. She will also be remembered and dearly missed by her sister, Claudine (Tisserand) Loutchaninoff, her children, and their families. We are grateful to her dearest friend Laura Masonic, who shared her love of art, music, antiques, travel, and a good china tea cup. We thank Laura and her daughters, Kelly and Linda for their honest friendship and support for so many years. Martine will continue to be an example to all of us. She leaves us with everything we need to know about how to face the challenges and celebrations in life with courage, dignity, and grace.
A private memorial service and celebration will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be expressed at www.SavageFS.com. In lieu of flowers, we ask that those who would like to make a contribution would consider Lourdes Hospital, any charity that serves the needs of children, or research for treatment of any illness, in her memory. Arrangments were entrusted to SAVAGE-Demarco Funeral Service in Endicott.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020