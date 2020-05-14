Marvin J. MillerApalachin - Marvin J. Miller, 75, of Apalachin passed away on May 12 with his wife by his side. He was predeceased by his parents Albert J. Miller, Lilah T. Miller, brother James A. Miller and step-mother Shirley Miller. He is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Bonnie L. Miller, son Brian J. Miller, daughter Kimberly A. Welsh, son-in-law Daren L. Welsh and his grandchildren who stole his heart Lilah S. Welsh and Miller L. Welsh. His brother Richard M. Miller, sister Cynthia A. Lewis her husband Gary N. Lewis, sister-in-law Cathy Miller, sister Debbie Cosner her husband Matt Cosner, several nieces and nephews and many special friends.He served in the Air Force and retired from NYSEG as a Chief Lineman. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting at his camp, fishing at the 1,000 Islands and could fix anything with his hands. He made his family proud and was loved dearly. Due to today's circumstances the family requests you light a candle in his honor and say prayers for the family.