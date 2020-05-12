Marvin L. Gregg
Whitney Point, NY - Marvin L. Gregg, 88, of Whitney Point was born February 5, 1932 and passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Alice Gregg; parents: Alfred and Emmogene (Skinner) Gregg; brothers: Harold and Walter Gregg; sister and brother-in-law: Thelma and Austin Belles.
Marvin is survived by his children: Sherry Gregg, Holly (Jeff) Johnson, and Lance (Heidi) Gregg; grandchildren: John (Christina) Bolson, Jason (Mallory) Gregg, Jeffrey Johnson (Stephaine Comparetta), Briana Johnson, Nicole Gregg and Corey Gregg; great grandchildren: Nicholas Bolson, Noah Bolson, Dominic Johnson, Matteo Johnson and Lillian Gregg; brother: Roy (Lorraine) Gregg; sister-in-law: Mary Lou Gregg; many nieces and nephews along with family friend Ron Custard.
Marvin grew up in Johnson City, NY. His first job was at Padgett's Market on Oakdale Road. He later worked at Wilson Meat Company, where he met the love of his life, Alice. He was manager of P&C in Endwell before he and Alice started Gregg's Big M in Whitney Point; which is now Gregg's Market Place. Marvin and Alice also started Gregg's Marathon Supermarket and Gregg's Ben Franklin and Variety; which is now Gregg's True Value. Marvin and Alice were avid Binghamton hockey fans for over 45 years until declining health. We would like to especially thank Melissa Glezen, Katianne Lynch and the rest of the caregivers at The Villages in Endwell. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to current state restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to your local fire department in his memory. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES.COM.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from May 12 to May 17, 2020.