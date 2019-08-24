|
Marvin Vandermark
Endwell - Marvin L. Vandermark, 95 of Endwell, passed away, Monday August 25, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary; his brothers, Eugene, Bradley, Stanley and Leo. He is survived by his son, Kenneth (Charlene) Vanermark; his daughter, Cynthia Goodrich; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his brothers, Jim and Louis Vandermark; his sister, Jeanette Novicky; also several nieces and nephews. He was a retired employee of the Town of Union and a veteran of the US Army, serving during WWII. At Marvin's request, there will be no formal funeral services.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019