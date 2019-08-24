Services
Pucedo Funeral Home - Endicott
1905 Watson Boulevard
Endicott, NY 13760
607-785-6556
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Vandermark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Vandermark

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Vandermark Obituary
Marvin Vandermark

Endwell - Marvin L. Vandermark, 95 of Endwell, passed away, Monday August 25, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, Mary; his brothers, Eugene, Bradley, Stanley and Leo. He is survived by his son, Kenneth (Charlene) Vanermark; his daughter, Cynthia Goodrich; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; his brothers, Jim and Louis Vandermark; his sister, Jeanette Novicky; also several nieces and nephews. He was a retired employee of the Town of Union and a veteran of the US Army, serving during WWII. At Marvin's request, there will be no formal funeral services.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now