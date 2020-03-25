|
|
Mary A. Fitzpatrick, R.N.
Johnson City - Mary Alice Fitzpatrick, R.N., 90, of Johnson City, formerly of Owego and Apalachin, passed away March 25, 2020. Mary was born April 19, 1929 to the late Vincent and Anna Doyle. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, William A. Fitzpatrick; her brother and sister-in-law, Vincent and Betty Doyle; her sister-in-aw and brother-in-law, Mary Pat and Louis Lee and brother-in-law, Roland Race; her brother and sister-in-law Leo and Patsy Fitzpatrick and her son-in-law David Diorio. Mary is survived by her seven children, William Fitzpatrick, Anne and Ray Fargnoli, Brian and Mary Linn Fitzpatrick, Vincent Fitzpatrick, Raymond and Beth Fitzpatrick, Paul and Cheryl Fitzpatrick and Katie Diorio. sixteen grandchildren, Sean Fitzpatrick, David Fitzpatrick, Sam Fitzpatrick, Erin Fitzpatrick, Rebecca and Paul Buza, Brendan Fitzpatrick, Bridget Fitzpatrick, Megan Frost, Jill and RC Drake, Tim Fitzpatrick, Joseph Fitzpatrick, RJ Fitzpatrick, Shannon Fitzpatrick, Matt Fitzpatrick, Rachel Fitzpatrick, Joseph Diorio; eight great grandchildren, Hannah Buza, Ryan, Ben and Alice Frost, Sophia, Penelope, Olivia Drake, Miles McNally; also several nieces nephews and cousins. Upon graduation from the Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Scranton, PA, Mary had a 50 year career as a Registered Nurse. Mom was an exceptional nurse. Mom's Catholic faith, family and Irish heritage were what Mom valued more than anything. That will live on through her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of Hilltop and James G. Johnston Nursing Facility for their love and care given to our mother. She loved you all. In accordance with the current health guidelines, a private Funeral Mass will be offered at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Vestal. Burial will be St. Patrick's Cemetery, Owego. Expressions of sympathy in Mary's memory may be made to Mercy House of the Southern Tier, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760 or to the United Methodist Homes Foundation , Hilltop Campus, 10 Acre Place, Binghamton, NY 13904 or to one's own choice.
Mom, "I just called to say I love you."
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020