Mary A. NovoveskyJohnson City - Mary A. Novovesky, 98, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Neil J. Novovesky; her parents; and daughter-in-law, Joanne E. Novovesky. She is survived by her sons, Neil Novovesky, Endwell and Ronald & Lisa Novovesky, Johnson City; her daughter, Sharon & Norman Davis, Endicott; 2 grandchildren, SherriAnn Juman and Norman Davis; 2 great-grandchildren, Sean Juman and Joseph Rano. She was a 10-year employee of GB Roberts. Mary was a great mom who will be sadly missed. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 148 Clinton St., Binghamton, where the family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home.