Mary A. Novovesky
Mary A. Novovesky

Johnson City - Mary A. Novovesky, 98, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 24, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Neil J. Novovesky; her parents; and daughter-in-law, Joanne E. Novovesky. She is survived by her sons, Neil Novovesky, Endwell and Ronald & Lisa Novovesky, Johnson City; her daughter, Sharon & Norman Davis, Endicott; 2 grandchildren, SherriAnn Juman and Norman Davis; 2 great-grandchildren, Sean Juman and Joseph Rano. She was a 10-year employee of GB Roberts. Mary was a great mom who will be sadly missed. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday at 11:00 AM at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church, 148 Clinton St., Binghamton, where the family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 AM. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Bednarsky Funeral Home.






Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
July 27, 2020
July 27, 2020
Rest in peace, Aunt Mary. Uncle Iggy will welcome you to Heaven.
Sis and Bill
Helene Yelverton
Family
July 27, 2020
May you Rest In Peace Aunt Mary...my condolences to Neil, Sharon, Ron and family.
Susan Ryan-Bisig
Family
